iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.31 and last traded at $106.6810, with a volume of 40938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,758.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,647,000 after acquiring an additional 995,963 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 485,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 452,391 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,663,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44,722.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,923,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.