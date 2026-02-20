iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $56.2820, with a volume of 173551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 149,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 112,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

