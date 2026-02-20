iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.41 and last traded at $115.5080, with a volume of 44202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.6251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 352.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

