Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $93.43 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,108 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 4.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $93,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,934 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,476.96. 91,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,020. The stock has a market cap of $580.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,493.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,050.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

