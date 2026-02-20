Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $152.39. 553,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.