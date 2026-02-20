Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Reliance worth $1,723,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $1,948,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.00.

Reliance Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $321.03 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.80.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.17%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

