SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 11.9% After Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $39.1190. 388,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,954,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Trending Headlines about SolarEdge Technologies

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — SolarEdge reported EPS of ($0.14) vs. consensus ($0.19) and revenue of $333.8M (above estimates); shipments and cash flow improved, driving the near-term rally. Read More.

Q4 beat — SolarEdge reported EPS of ($0.14) vs. consensus ($0.19) and revenue of $333.8M (above estimates); shipments and cash flow improved, driving the near-term rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: 2026 margin expansion & product rollout — management outlined margin-expansion targets, a global Nexis rollout and advancement of an AI/data-center power strategy, which supports medium-term profitability expectations. Read More.

2026 margin expansion & product rollout — management outlined margin-expansion targets, a global Nexis rollout and advancement of an AI/data-center power strategy, which supports medium-term profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action — TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 with a Buy rating (largest upside among recent changes), signaling confidence from at least one major shop. (Coverage note: other analysts moved differently.)

Bullish analyst action — TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 with a Buy rating (largest upside among recent changes), signaling confidence from at least one major shop. (Coverage note: other analysts moved differently.) Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity — traders bought ~14,496 call contracts (?25% above average), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Read More.

Unusually high call-option activity — traders bought ~14,496 call contracts (?25% above average), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guide roughly in line — management gave revenue guidance of $290M–$320M versus Street ~$292.1M, so guidance is broadly consistent with expectations (limits surprise). Read More.

Q1 guide roughly in line — management gave revenue guidance of $290M–$320M versus Street ~$292.1M, so guidance is broadly consistent with expectations (limits surprise). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $36 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest constructive signal but not a full endorsement. Read More.

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $36 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest constructive signal but not a full endorsement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC trimmed its target from $34 to $32 (sector perform) — a headwind that reflects some analyst caution on near-term upside. Read More.

RBC trimmed its target from $34 to $32 (sector perform) — a headwind that reflects some analyst caution on near-term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some profit-taking priced in — shares earlier dipped ~5.5% as investors had front-loaded expectations for a strong quarter, suggesting upside may be partially exhausted after the beat. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,517,000 after buying an additional 2,492,776 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,445 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,965,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 11.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.