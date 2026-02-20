Cochlear (ASX:COH) Insider Buys A$20,122.00 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$201.22 per share, with a total value of A$20,122.00.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cochlear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 12th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Cochlear’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

