Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $68,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,878 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period.

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 416,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,968. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

