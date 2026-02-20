Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 9,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $3,747,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

