iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Wharton Business Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $233,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,316. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

