SSI Investment Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSGU

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services accounts for 1.3% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $99,696,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 119,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTSGU

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services is a leading provider of home and community-based health and support services in the United States. The company specializes in delivering a continuum of care that spans behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disability support, home health care, and respite services. By integrating clinical and non-clinical offerings, BrightSpring seeks to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and support family caregivers.

Through its behavioral health division, BrightSpring offers individualized therapy, counseling, and crisis intervention for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing mental health challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.