Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $654.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.19 and a 200 day moving average of $606.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $662.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

