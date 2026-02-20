First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 5.3% increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 17,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.