Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $29.30. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.0060, with a volume of 161,542 shares.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 253.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

