Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.43, but opened at $104.93. Cable One shares last traded at $105.3440, with a volume of 3,655 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Cable One Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $574.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 1,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 107.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

