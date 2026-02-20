i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.88. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $1.8540, with a volume of 3,198,938 shares.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold

In other news, Director John William Seaman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $451,024.60. This represents a 6.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About i-80 Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 1,345.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 987,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,022,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 581,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 4,226,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 624,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

