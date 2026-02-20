SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $24.08. SMC shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 7,513 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

