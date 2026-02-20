Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $272.53 and last traded at $272.8830, with a volume of 156892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,273,140. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

