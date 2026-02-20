Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,372,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,625 shares.The stock last traded at $87.2250 and had previously closed at $86.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

