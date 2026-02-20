Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.8810, with a volume of 186302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 769.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

