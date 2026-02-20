Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.8810, with a volume of 186302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.