Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Raises Dividend to $2.59 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 0.8% increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 170.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.74.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 35.48%.The business had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

