Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (ADAM, AEP, AFRM, AKAM, ALKS, ALL, AMLX, AMRZ, APPN, ARR)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 20th:

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) had its price target boosted by JonesTrading from $7.50 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.25 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $85.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $76.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $104.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Evercore Inc from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $228.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by JonesTrading from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $870.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $8.50 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $6,100.00 to $6,000.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $6,500.00 to $5,000.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $138.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $124.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $37.50 to $33.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $190.00 to $140.00. Compass Point currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $67.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Gordon Haskett from $435.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $285.00 to $250.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $541.00 to $736.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $543.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $580.00 to $775.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $500.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $521.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $612.00 to $793.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $502.00 to $672.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $220.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $281.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $11.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $26.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $40.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $212.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $11.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $160.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $300.00 to $355.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $250.00 to $300.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $570.00 to $529.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $5.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $64.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $97.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $518.00 to $646.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $104.00 to $92.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $59.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $188.00 to $186.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $168.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $8.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $647.00 to $800.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $127.00 to $139.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

