Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (ADAM, AEP, AFRM, AKAM, ALKS, ALL, AMLX, AMRZ, APPN, ARR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 20th:

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) had its price target boosted by JonesTrading from $7.50 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.25 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $85.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $76.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $104.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Evercore Inc from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $120.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $228.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by JonesTrading from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $870.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $8.50 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $6,100.00 to $6,000.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $6,500.00 to $5,000.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $138.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $124.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $37.50 to $33.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $190.00 to $140.00. Compass Point currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $67.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Gordon Haskett from $435.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $285.00 to $250.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $541.00 to $736.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $543.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $580.00 to $775.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $500.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $521.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $612.00 to $793.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $502.00 to $672.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $220.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $281.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $11.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $26.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $40.00 to $23.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $212.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $11.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $160.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $300.00 to $355.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $250.00 to $300.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $570.00 to $529.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $5.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $64.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $700.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $97.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $518.00 to $646.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $104.00 to $92.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $59.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $188.00 to $186.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $168.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $8.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $647.00 to $800.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $127.00 to $139.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

