Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Christopher Vanderhook Sells 4,079 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $77,978.46. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $43,395.18.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $29,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,351. The firm has a market cap of $597.14 million, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Key Viant Technology News

Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold a total of 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 (sales at ~$9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake (individual trades show ~32–88% drops in reported holdings). This large block selling can weigh on investor sentiment and supply/demand for the stock. Capital V LLC Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

DSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

