CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,937. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. CRH has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,086,000 after buying an additional 448,860 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

