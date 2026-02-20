UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ULS traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 385,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. UL Solutions has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.37 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 28.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: ULS reported $0.53 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.46 and $789M revenue (up 6.8% y/y), showing solid margin and ROE metrics that beat estimates — a clear near-term fundamental positive. ULS Q4 Surpasses Estimates (Zacks)

Q4 beat: ULS reported $0.53 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.46 and $789M revenue (up 6.8% y/y), showing solid margin and ROE metrics that beat estimates — a clear near-term fundamental positive. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.145 (11.5% increase), ex-dividend March 2, implying a ~0.7% yield — supports income-oriented investor interest. ULS Beats & Raises Dividend (Investing.com)

Dividend hike: the board raised the quarterly payout to $0.145 (11.5% increase), ex-dividend March 2, implying a ~0.7% yield — supports income-oriented investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: More disclosure available: the full earnings-call transcript and the slide presentation are posted — useful for parsing growth drivers, backlog, and any forward commentary that could move the stock. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) Q4 Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

More disclosure available: the full earnings-call transcript and the slide presentation are posted — useful for parsing growth drivers, backlog, and any forward commentary that could move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Metric breakdowns and analyst takes are out this morning; these pieces compare key margins and segments vs. estimates and prior-year results, helping investors judge sustainability of the beat. Key Metrics vs. Estimates (Zacks)

Metric breakdowns and analyst takes are out this morning; these pieces compare key margins and segments vs. estimates and prior-year results, helping investors judge sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market reaction: ULS trades at a high P/E (~48.6) after a strong recent run toward its 12?month high; trading volume was below average today and the stock pulled back — suggesting profit-taking or valuation-driven selling despite the beat. (Background market data)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

