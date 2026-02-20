Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Celestica (CLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celestica (NYSE: CLS):

2/17/2026 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2026 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/2/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Celestica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/30/2026 – Celestica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $338.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Celestica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/23/2026 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Celestica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Celestica had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Celestica was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at Aletheia Capital from $330.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at $30,894,084.70. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

