EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.56

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.
