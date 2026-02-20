Ventia Services Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:VNT)

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Ventia Services Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Ventia Services Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventia Services Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Ventia Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventia Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.