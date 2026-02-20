Ashley Services Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ASH)

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 538.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Ashley Services Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95.

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands. It also offers nationally accredited qualifications training and assessment services under the Ashley Institute of Training, Integracom, Australian Institute of Vocational Development, National Institute of Training, Tracmin, The Institution Company, and Concept GTO brands.

