Ashley Services Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ASH)

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 538.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Ashley Services Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95.
About Ashley Services Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashley Services Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.