Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.26

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes. It also provides accessories, including jewelry, hats, bags, jibbitz, sunglasses and glasses, wallets, socks, watches, belts, grooming, laces, and sexual wellness; and gift products consisting of games, homewares, gift cards, lighting and candles, books, cameras, and novelty products.

