Telstra Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Telstra Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.