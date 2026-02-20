Telstra Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.
About Telstra Group
