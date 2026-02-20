Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 302.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The company has a market cap of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The company provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services; acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose; produces non-residential blocks of land; and undertakes the development of land through joint arrangements with government, statutory authorities, and private landowners. Peet Limited was founded in 1895 and is based in Perth, Australia.

