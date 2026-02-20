Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Peet Limited (ASX:PPCGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 302.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Peet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The company has a market cap of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The company provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services; acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose; produces non-residential blocks of land; and undertakes the development of land through joint arrangements with government, statutory authorities, and private landowners. Peet Limited was founded in 1895 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Dividend History for Peet (ASX:PPC)

