Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 302.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Peet Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The company has a market cap of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.
About Peet
