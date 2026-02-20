Canaan (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Canaan Stock Down 0.0%

LON:CAN traded down GBX 0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 304. 387,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,112. Canaan has a twelve month low of GBX 149.95 and a twelve month high of GBX 327.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.

Canaan Company Profile

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. With a balance of exposure to mature and high-growth markets, CANAL+ is one of the largest media companies in Europe in terms of both revenues and subscribers, and the undisputed leader in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa.

