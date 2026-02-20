Canaan (LON:CAN) Posts Earnings Results

Canaan (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Canaan Stock Down 0.0%
LON:CAN traded down GBX 0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 304. 387,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,112. Canaan has a twelve month low of GBX 149.95 and a twelve month high of GBX 327.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.
Canaan Company Profile
