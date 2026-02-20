KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin Palleiko Sells 1,038 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 1,038 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,005. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 113,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

