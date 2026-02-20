Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.9062, but opened at $4.70. Vallourec shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

