Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.4162 and last traded at $10.4162. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.14 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

