Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2469 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Aegon has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

AEG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. Aegon has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,372,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

