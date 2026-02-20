InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Declares $0.34 Monthly Dividend

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

InfraCap MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMZA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $430.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.