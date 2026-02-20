Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 169.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Enero Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enero Group Company Profile

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Pyrmont, Australia.

