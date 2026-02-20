Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.98. Prestige Wealth shares last traded at $2.0250, with a volume of 5,603 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Wealth in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Prestige Wealth Inc. ( NASDAQ:AURE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Prestige Wealth makes up about 4.4% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 7.54% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong.

Further Reading

