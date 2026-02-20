Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.52, but opened at $68.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 15,256 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $283.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $125,930. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,723,000 after acquiring an additional 119,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,776,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

