Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.94. Fresenius SE & Co. shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 2,671 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

