First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTQI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,046. The company has a market cap of $766.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
