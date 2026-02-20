Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,027 shares of company stock worth $88,833,430. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.25. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

