Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.0180, with a volume of 362861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata beat Q4 expectations — EPS of $0.88 topped the $0.86 consensus and revenue of $917.9M exceeded estimates; the underlying top?line beat and EPS improvement are constructive for near?term fundamentals.

Company commentary and call highlights emphasized strong cash flow, which supports balance?sheet resilience and buyback/dividend optionality.

An analyst at Bank of America raised the price target to $40 (from $37) — a modest vote of confidence, though the rating stayed "neutral", so it may provide limited upside momentum.

Sensata issued Q1 FY2026 guidance of $0.810–0.850 EPS and revenue guidance of $917–$937M — roughly in line with the Street (consensus EPS ~0.83, revenue ~$927.5M) but with a revenue midpoint a hair below consensus, leaving room for investor disappointment if trends slip.

Despite the beat, reported metrics highlight lingering margin/valuation questions (MarketBeat shows a small negative net margin and a negative P/E), which can cap enthusiasm and weigh on the stock until clarity returns.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

