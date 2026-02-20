Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 95.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications. The company also offers application service fees for upgrades, configuration, implementation, and customization; license, support, and maintenance services; and provision of hardware and software licences.

