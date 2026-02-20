Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 95.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd.
Hansen Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Hansen Technologies Company Profile
