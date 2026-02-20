Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.25. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 5,804 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henderson Land Development currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Henderson Land Development Stock Up 6.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

