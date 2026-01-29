Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 59,323 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1,203.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 23.0% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.60 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company that produces pressure vessels, engineered assemblies and fabricated metal products. The company’s portfolio includes the design and manufacture of cylinders for compressed gases, such as propane, natural gas and hydrogen, as well as transport tanks and other pressure-containment solutions for the industrial gas, energy and transportation markets. In addition to its pressure vessel operations, Worthington Enterprises offers metal processing and distribution services, supplying coil, sheet and plate products to customers across multiple industries.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises has grown from a single steel processing facility into a multi?division organization with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.