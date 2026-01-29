Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $243.85 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,800. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,544. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 210,418 shares of company stock valued at $48,552,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

